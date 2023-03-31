Guerrero went 2-for-4 with three RBI in a wild 10-9 Opening Day win over the Cardinals.

The first baseman did all of his damage late -- Guerrero drove home two with a single to right field in the eighth inning on a 102.9 mph fastball from Jordan Hicks, setting the stage for a dramatic ninth-inning at-bat against St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley that resulted in a game-winning sacrifice fly. Guerrero came three RBI short of 100 in 2022 after bringing home 111 the year before, but the 24-year-old could easily top those numbers this season given his talent and the stacked lineup around him.