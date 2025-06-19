Guerrero went 2-for-2 with three walks, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona did its best to pitch around Guerrero, but the 26-year-old slugger still delivered a two-run double in the sixth inning and an RBI single in the seventh. It was his seventh multi-hit performance in 14 June contests, a stretch in which Guerrero is slashing .315/.403/.500 with seven doubles, one homer, two steals, eight runs and 11 RBI.