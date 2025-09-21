Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a run scored during the Blue Jays' 8-5 win over the Royals on Sunday.

Guerrero entered Sunday's game having gone just 4-for-27 (.148) over his past seven outings. He was better at the plate in Sunday's series finale and gave the Blue Jays a three-run lead in the fifth with a two-run double before coming home to score on an Addison Barger RBI double. Since the All-Star break, Guerrero has a .953 OPS with one steal, 11 home runs and 37 RBI over 242 plate appearances.