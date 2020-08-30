Guerrero went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Guerrero put the Blue Jays up 2-0 with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. He later led off the fourth frame with another base knock, coming around to score two batters later. Guerrero now has an 11-game hitting streak, driving in 10 and scoring 10 runs in that span. Overall, he's hitting.271/.344/.483 across 131 plate appearances with five home runs, 17 runs scored and 16 RBI.