Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Guardians.
The first baseman snapped a 16-game power outage when he took Tanner Bibee deep in the sixth inning, a stretch in which Guerrero has slashed .279/.353/.328 with only four RBI. After slugging a combined 80 homers over the prior two seasons, the second-generation star has only 19 in 125 games in 2023, and the Jays will likely need Guerrero to heat up in September if they're going to make the playoffs.
