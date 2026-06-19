Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Ends power drought Thursday

Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

The first baseman launched the first pitch he saw from Sonny Gray over the Green Monster in the first inning, giving the Blue Jays a quick lead in an eventual 4-3 victory. It was Guerrero's first long ball since May 17, snapping a 24-game drought, and just his fourth of the year -- a concerning total for a player who's averaged 31.8 homers over the prior five seasons. There's still plenty of time left in the campaign for Guerrero to go on a tear and get his power numbers back to their usual level, and Thursday's blast might have been the first sign a summer surge is on its way.