Guerrero (knee) entered Thursday's game against the Yankees as a pinch hitter, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Guerrero has been out of the lineup for two consecutive games due to right knee discomfort. He had an MRI done Thursday which came back clean and also gave Toronto confidence to put him on the field. Guerrero beat out a groundball for a base hit, and his ability to run down the line is another good sign for his potential return.
