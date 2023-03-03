Guerrero (undisclosed) left Friday's contest versus the Rays in the second inning, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Guerrero was replaced Rainer Nunez after Guerrero looked awkward running the bases in the second frame. More information on his status will likely be provided following the ballgame.
