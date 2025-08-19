Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Exits early Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero (undisclosed) was removed from Monday's contest against the Pirates in the fifth inning, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Guerrero was replaced at the plate by Ty France with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear why Guerrero exited the contest, but more information on his status will likely come in the near future. The first baseman will end his day having gone 0-for-2 from the plate with an RBI and a strikeout.
