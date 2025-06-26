Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Exits game after HBP on arm
Guerrero was removed from Thursday's game against the Guardians in the fourth inning following a hit-by-pitch on the left arm, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
After grounding out in the first inning, Guerrero was struck by a Tanner Bibee offering in the third. He remained in the game to run the bases and played defense in the bottom of the frame, but the slugger was lifted prior to the bottom of the fourth. Guerrero is likely headed for X-rays, and an update on his status should come soon.
