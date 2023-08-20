Guerrero was removed ahead of the bottom of the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Reds due to left middle finger discomfort. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored prior to his departure.

Guerrero's injury may not be a major concern, as the Blue Jays took a 9-2 lead into the bottom of the fourth and might have chosen to pull the first baseman from the contest early as a matter of precaution. The Blue Jays are off Monday, so Guerrero will get some extra time to heal up from the finger injury before the team opens a crucial three-game series in Baltimore on Tuesday.