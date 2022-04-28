Guerrero (foot) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Astros, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Guerrero was set to pinch hit late in Thursday's win over the Red Sox, but he didn't end up appearing in the game. However, he received treatment Thursday after fouling a ball off his right foot Wednesday, so he's expected to be available following a one-game absence.
