Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Expected to sit Wednesday

Guerrero (hamstring) is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Nationals, Ian Quillen of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays have a scheduled day off Thursday, so Guerrero would get extra time to recover from the right hamstring tightness that caused him to exit Tuesday's loss in the fourth inning. The fact that Toronto is well out of the playoff picture provides less incentive to rush him back into the lineup as well. Kazuma Okamoto, who came off the bench to replace Guerrero on Tuesday, could slide across the diamond to fill in for him again Wednesday.