Guerrero went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Guerrero extended his hitting streak to 10 games, delivering his third multi-hit effort during this span. The All-Star first baseman is batting sizzling .359 (14-for-39) with two homers, one double, six RBI and nine runs scored over his last 10 outings. Although Guerrero has just four round trippers over 139 at-bats this season, his top-tier 54.2 percent hard-hit rate entering Thursday's action suggests some positive regression in this area could come eventually.