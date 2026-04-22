Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored during the Blue Jays' 4-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Guerrero extended his hitting streak to 12 games thanks to his infield single in the sixth inning, and he was brought home both times he reached base during Tuesday's contest. He's been one of the hottest players at the plate in the majors this season, and during this 12-game hitting streak, Guerrero has gone 21-for-47 (.447) with one steal, one home run, eight RBI and 10 runs scored.