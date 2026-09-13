Guerrero went 4-for-5 with a double and a solo home run during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.

Guerrero's lack of power at the plate has been one of the bigger disappointments of the 2026 season, with all eight of his home runs prior to Sunday coming on the road. However, the 27-year-old first baseman bucked that trend by taking Trevor Rogers deep to left field, which was sandwiched between solo homers from George Springer and Kazuma Okamoto. Guerrero also tied a season high with four hits, and perhaps this latest outing will be a sign of things to come for the slugger over the final two weeks of the regular season.