Guerrero is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Boston.
It's the first day off this season for Guerrero, who is slashing .288/.367/.346 with no home runs in his first 13 contests. Will Wagner will cover first base and bat fifth for the Blue Jays in Thursday's series finale.
