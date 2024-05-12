Guerrero went 4-for-5 with a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Twins.

The first baseman banged out singles in each of his first four plate appearances, with the last one bringing home two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 8-8 after the Blue Jays had fallen behind 7-1 in the top of the third. Guerrero has four multi-hit performances in the last five games, a stretch in which he's gone 11-for-21 (.524) with a homer and eight RBI. The surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .272/.360/.391, as he continues to look for his power stroke.