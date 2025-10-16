Guerrero went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a walk during Wednesday's 13-4 win against Seattle in Game 3 of the ALCS.

After collecting nine hits against the Yankees in the ALDS, Guerrero had gone hitless through Toronto's first two games against the Mariners. He returned to form with his performance Wednesday, which was highlighted by a 406-foot blast against George Kirby in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old has easily been one of the most prolific hitters in the postseason, slashing .464/.515/.964 with four homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored through seven games.