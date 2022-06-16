Guerrero went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Guerrero hit a solo shot in the fifth inning and a walkoff single in the 10th to account for the Blue Jays' last two runs in the game. This was the first baseman's fourth multi-hit effort in his six-game hitting streak, a span that's seen him go 13-for-27 (.481) with three long balls, eight RBI and eight runs scored. The hot stretch has his season slash line up to .271/.355/.511 with 16 homers, 39 RBI, 34 runs scored and seven doubles through 61 contests. His .866 OPS is his highest mark since May 11.