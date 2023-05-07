Guerrero (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

With an off day looming Monday to afford Guerrero an additional day to rest his aching left wrist, the Blue Jays won't rush the star slugger back into the lineup for the series finale in Pittsburgh. While Guerrero sits for the second day in a row, Brandon Belt will draw a start at first base. Guerrero is still expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Philadelphia.