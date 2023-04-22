Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.

Guerrero opened the scoring with a two-run homer off Domingo German in the first inning, marking his fourth long ball of the year. Through 20 games (91 plate appearances), Guerrero is slashing .346/.429/.513 and has almost as many walks (nine) as strikeouts (10).