Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.

With the Blue Jays down 1-0 in the top of the third inning and Nathan Lukes standing on first, Guerrero hit a 395-foot shot off Shohei Ohtani to give Toronto a lead that it wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game. The 26-year-old slugger has now belted seven home runs in the postseason and sports a monstrous 1.306 OPS through 74 plate appearances.