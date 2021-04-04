Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Guerrero has hit safely in his three games to date, but this one was his most impactful performance since he went deep for the first time in 2021. The slugging infielder has scratched the surface of his potential in his first two years in the majors, but he seems primed to take a huge leap forward in 2021.

