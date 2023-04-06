Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored against Kansas City in a 3-0 win Wednesday.

Toronto clung to a narrow 1-0 lead through seven innings before Guerrero gave the team a little breathing room with his 389-foot solo shot in the eighth. The slugger managed two other hits in the contest, and he's now reached base in all six of the Blue Jays' contests to start the campaign. Guerrero is rolling right along as one of the league's top hitters in 2023, slashing .364/.483/.545 with five RBI and a stolen base through 29 plate appearances.