Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Mariners in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Guerrero launched a solo home run off Logan Gilbert to open the bottom of the fifth inning before later being hit by a pitch in the seventh frame and coming around to score again. Additionally, the first baseman notched a single in the bottom of the eighth, securing his sixth multi-hit performance of the playoffs. Through 10 games in the postseason, Guerrero has batted .462 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored over 39 at-bats.