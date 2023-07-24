Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

The first baseman took Bryan Woo deep in the fourth inning to get the Blue Jays on the board. Guerrero's bat might be heating up again -- the 24-year-old has homered in back-to-back games and three times in the last four contests, giving him 17 long balls on the year, but he still carries a disappointing .242/.311/.515 slash line through 17 games in July.