Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Tigers.

He took Jack Flaherty deep in the sixth inning to get the Blue Jays on the board, a 445-foot blast that left Guerrero's bat at 117.5 mph. The first baseman continues to display his impressive power -- since the beginning of June, Guerrero has launched 10 homers in 41 games while slashing .289/.320/.541 with 32 RBI.