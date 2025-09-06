Guerrero went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Yankees.

The first baseman took former teammate Ryan Yarbrough deep in the fifth inning, as Guerrero homered for the second straight game and racked up multiple hits for the third straight. A minor hamstring strain in late August derailed him at the plate for a spell -- he went 1-for-22 over an eight-game skid that ended Aug. 30 -- but since then he's been locked in, going 11-for-21 over his last five contests with five RBI, nine runs and a 4:0 BB:K.