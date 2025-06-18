Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Goes yard Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a solo home run and an RBI single during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Guerrero fell a triple short of the cycle Tuesday, collecting his first three-hit outing since May 9. The first baseman tagged Brandon Pfaadt for a solo homer in the third inning, marking Guerrero's ninth homer of the campaign. It's been a down year for Guerrero, who's slashing .281/.380/.434 in 313 plate appearances after slashing .323/.396/.544 in 2024. He's also on pace to fall short of his 2024 totals in home runs, doubles, RBI and runs scored.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swipes bag in win•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Rare day off Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swipes first bag of year•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: On base streak at 30 games•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Crushes eighth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Drives in Jays' lone run Saturday•