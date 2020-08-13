Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Marlins.
Guerrero ended his home run drought at nine games, as he took James Hoyt deep in the seventh inning. It was second home run of the season, though he has also recorded four doubles in his last eight contests. Overall, Guerrero is hitting a disappointing .237/.286/.407 across 47 plate appearances to this point in the campaign.
