Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Has access to batting cage
Guerrero has been able to hit at a batting cage near his home in the Dominican Republic to try and stay sharp while MLB is on pause, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Based on pics posted to his Instagram feed, Guerrero has not only been hitting but has been able to stay in good shape, something that was a concern after his weight and general fitness level came into question toward the end of his rookie campaign. Expect the young slugger to be ready to go once training camps open up again, and the potential for a breakout 2020 from the second-generation player remains high.
