Guerrero has been unavailable the last few days after jamming his left middle finger during a plate appearance Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The good news is the injury is considered minor, as Guerrero is expected back in the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Phillies. Vlad Jr. has had a strong Grapefruit League showing this spring, going 6-for-16 with a double and a home run.