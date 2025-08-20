default-cbs-image
Guerrero (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

Guerrero will sit out for a second straight game after he tweaked his left hamstring in Monday's 5-2 loss. He's been diagnosed merely with inflammation rather than a strain, so Guerrero could be ready to play Friday in Miami after the Blue Jays' team off day Thursday. Ty France will again cover first base for Toronto in Wednesday's series finale.

