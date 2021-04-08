Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Texas.
The righty slugger is off to a strong start, hitting .316 through 19 at-bats as the five-hole hitter. This comes despite the struggles of his star teammates, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel, both of whom have been slumping ahead of him in the order. Slimmer than he was a year ago, Guerrero appears to be benefiting from a more contact-based approach at the plate, and the move to first base has allowed him to focus more on his swing, and less on fielding at the hot corner. Even so, Guerrero still boasts the power to build on his one homer thus far and post a respectable home run total in 2021.
