Guerrero (knee) hit in the batting cage, fielded grounders and did some straight-line running at Blue Jays camp Wednesday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Guerrero continues to make progress in his recovery from right knee inflammation, though he's still not doing much lateral movement, as all the groundballs during the fielding workout were hit directly at him. While Longley notes that the slugger has no timetable for a return, it's possible that Guerrero could return to Grapefruit League action at some point next week. The next steps will include incorporating more side-to-side movement in the field and on the bases, running with more intensity and then facing live pitching, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. As long as Guerrero avoids any further setbacks in the coming days, he'll likely be ready to go for Opening Day while occupying a spot in the middle of the Toronto lineup.