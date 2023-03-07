Guerrero (knee) hit off a tee Tuesday and continues "to feel better," Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
A report earlier Tuesday suggested that Guerrero could get in some cage work by this weekend, but evidently he didn't need that much time. There's no timetable for when he might be cleared to run the bases and return to game action, but the slugger is trending in the right direction. He should be fine for Opening Day, barring any setbacks.
