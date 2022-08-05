Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Twins.

Guerrero's double gave him a 15-game hitting streak, and he added a three-run homer in the eighth inning to cap the Blue Jays' offense for this contest. During the streak, the first baseman has been quite productive, hitting .417 with 10 extra-base hits, four stolen bases, 10 RBI and 14 runs scored. The surge has him up to a .286/.359/.508 slash line through 448 plate appearances, with his slugging percentage at its highest mark since June 19. He's added 22 homers, 66 RBI, 61 runs scored and four steals this year.