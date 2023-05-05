Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Guerrero got the Blue Jays on the board with a fourth-inning solo shot and added an RBI double in the fifth. It's his second straight game with a homer and his third straight contest with multiple hits. The first baseman is up to a .320/.393/.539 slash line with seven long balls, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, seven doubles and two stolen bases through 32 games this season.