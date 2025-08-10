Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Guerrero opened the scoring by plating Bo Bichette with a first-inning double. In the eighth, Guerrero's homer tied the game at 3-3. The first baseman has gone 12-for-39 (.308) with four homers, seven RBI and four doubles over nine games in August. He's up to 19 long balls, 64 RBI, 80 runs scored, five stolen bases, 28 doubles and a .296/.396/.488 slash line through 117 contests overall.