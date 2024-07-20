Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Tigers.
Guerrero singled in the first and fourth innings before crushing a two-run homer in the sixth. After cooling down a bit to open July, the first baseman has homered in three consecutive contests while tallying three hits twice. On the season, he is hitting .293 with 16 home runs, 59 RBI and 49 runs scored across 423 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Goes yard again•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Homers as part of three hit day•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Returns to Toronto lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Wasn't available to pinch hit•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Scratched from lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Cleared for Canada Day start•