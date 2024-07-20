Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Tigers.

Guerrero singled in the first and fourth innings before crushing a two-run homer in the sixth. After cooling down a bit to open July, the first baseman has homered in three consecutive contests while tallying three hits twice. On the season, he is hitting .293 with 16 home runs, 59 RBI and 49 runs scored across 423 plate appearances.