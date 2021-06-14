Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Red Sox.
Guerrero has been on a tear recently, and he reached base safely three times in Sunday's offensive explosion. The 22-year-old leads baseball with 21 home runs, and he's slashing .344/.450/.688 with 55 RBI and 49 runs this season.
