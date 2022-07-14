Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Phillies.
Guerrero launched a solo shot off Zack Wheeler in the bottom of the fourth inning before later adding another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the following frame. The first baseman has now gone deep 20 times this year and Wednesday's long ball ended a nine game streak without a homer. Guerrero has produced a .288 average with two homers, 10 RBI and five runs over 52 at-bats in July.
