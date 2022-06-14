Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-1 win over the Orioles.

Guerrero supplied RBI singles in the third and fifth innings before going yard on a solo shot in the eighth. It was his third multi-hit effort in his last four games as he continues to show signs of breaking out of his early-May slump. Eight of his 15 homers this season have come in his last 18 contests. The first baseman has added a .258/.341/.493 slash line with 37 RBI, 31 runs scored and seven doubles across 252 plate appearances as he rounds back into something resembling All-Star form.