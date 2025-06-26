Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Guerrero got the Blue Jays on the board with a solo homer in the fourth inning and later walked and scored again in the sixth. The 26-year-old has hit safely seven times over his last 10 games, collecting seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch. For the season, he's slashing .282/.387/.450 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 48 runs scored and two steals across 344 plate appearances.