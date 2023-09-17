Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Red Sox. He also walked three times in the contest.

Guerrero walked in each of his first two trips to the plate before crushing a leadoff homer to open the bottom of the seventh to bring the Blue Jays back within one run of Boston. It marked the first baseman's third consecutive game with a home run and his second game in a row with two hits. He's now hit safely in four straight, driving in six runs over that stretch to go along with four runs scored.