Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rockies.

Guerrero's 21st home run came in the third and provided the Blue Jays with their initial run of the contest. He later just missed another home run by rocketing a single off the left field wall in the fifth to drive in another run. Guerrero has now hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .283 with three homers, 10 RBI, and nine runs over that stretch. He is slashing .266/.341/.439 on the season over 583 plate appearances.