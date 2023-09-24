Guerrero went 2-for-5 with two homers in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Guerrero looks to be back on track after going 1-for-13 in his previous five games after smacking three homers in three games prior to that. The 24-year-old Guerrero is up to 26 homers and 94 RBI on the year while batting .266 with a .793 OPS through 660 plate appearances.