Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 13-9 win over Cincinnati.

Guerrero put the Jays ahead 6-5 in the fifth inning with a 398-foot blast off Nick Martinez, his 22nd homer of the year and first in 12 games. Guerrero's been heating up at the plate, going 7-for-16 (.438) with no strikeouts in his last four games following a 1-for-22 stretch over his previous eight contests. Overall, the first baseman is slashing .293/.389/.486 with 77 RBI and 89 runs scored across 588 plate appearances this season.