Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Tigers.

The first baseman has hit safely in seven straight games and banged out at least one two-bagger in three straight, batting .483 (14-for-29) over those seven contests with a homer, seven RBI and nine runs. Guerrero's .846 OPS on the year is the highest it's been since the second game of the season, although still well short of his .940 mark from 2024, while his .291 batting average is at its highest-point since mid-May.